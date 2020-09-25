Knoxville Webb and Notre Dame to battle for 3rd season win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Webb School travels to Chattanooga Friday to face Notre Dame in a battle of (2-2) teams.

Webb School had a bye last week.

Coach David Meske’s Spartans have also scored at least 45 points in both of their wins. Notre Dame heads into the contest having lost two straight games, including last week’s contest to Grace Christian Academy.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Notre Dame.

