Advertisement

Knoxville Webb and Notre Dame to battle for 3rd season win

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Notre Dame.
Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Webb School travels to Chattanooga Friday to face Notre Dame in a battle of (2-2) teams.

Webb School had a bye last week.

Coach David Meske’s Spartans have also scored at least 45 points in both of their wins. Notre Dame heads into the contest having lost two straight games, including last week’s contest to Grace Christian Academy.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Battle of MoTown’ underway between Morristown East and West

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The battle was originally scheduled for Week 1.

Sports

Bearden to face Undefeated McMinn County at home

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bearden.

Sports

Tennessee reveals new uniform combination for season opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee will be opening up its season opener Saturday, Sept. 26 against South Carolina with new changes to its uniforms.

News

Knoxville Catholic cancels Friday football game due to COVID-19 ‘situation’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said he is currently searching for a new opponent for his team.

Latest News

Sports

SEC reveals start date for men’s, women’s basketball

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Southeastern Conference has revealed its start date for its 2020-2021 basketball conference.

News

Brother and sister make sure Midway football team has a chance to play

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Packer
The Midway Green Wave are off to a great start. They are three and one.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Varsity All Access Week-6 high school football preview

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Week-6 of the high school football season includes Farragut at Maryville, the rescheduled battle of Morristown matching East versus West. Knoxville Catholic visits Science Hill and our Varsity All Access Game of the Week featuring Carter at South-Doyle.

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

News

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
South Carolina plays host to Tennessee Saturday night on the SEC Network