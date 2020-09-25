KPD: One person shot in alley near Washington Ave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in the hospital after he was shot several times in East Knoxville Friday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the Exxon located at 2561 E. Magnolia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Friday where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to UT Medical center for treatment, but officials said he was expected to survive. KPD says the victim told officers the shooting happened in an alley near Washington Avenue then he ran to the Exxon service station.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

