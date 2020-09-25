Advertisement

Krispy Kreme celebrating Sports Spirit Day with sweet deal

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all sports enthusiasts on Sports Spirit Day Friday, Sept. 25.
(KGNS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all sports enthusiasts on Sports Spirit Day Friday, Sept. 25.

According to the company, if you wear your team gear to participating locations, you can receive a dozen original glazed donuts for $5.

In order to receive the deal you must be wearing one or more of the following items:

  • Jersey
  • Hat
  • Helmet
  • Gloves
  • Team Uniform
  • Referee Uniform
  • Coaches Shirt

The sports doughnuts are only available for purchases as the Sports Dozen:

  • Soccer Ball Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated with black icing to resemble a soccer ball.
  • Football Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with white icing in the design of a football.
  • Basketball Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in orange icing and decorated with chocolate icing in the outline of a basketball.
  • Baseball Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated with red stitching.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

