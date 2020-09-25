Krispy Kreme celebrating Sports Spirit Day with sweet deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all sports enthusiasts on Sports Spirit Day Friday, Sept. 25.

According to the company, if you wear your team gear to participating locations, you can receive a dozen original glazed donuts for $5.

In order to receive the deal you must be wearing one or more of the following items:

Jersey

Hat

Helmet

Gloves

Team Uniform

Referee Uniform

Coaches Shirt

The sports doughnuts are only available for purchases as the Sports Dozen:

Soccer Ball Doughnut – Sports Dozen : This doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated with black icing to resemble a soccer ball.

Football Doughnut – Sports Dozen : This doughnut is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with white icing in the design of a football.

Basketball Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in orange icing and decorated with chocolate icing in the outline of a basketball.

Baseball Doughnut – Sports Dozen: This doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated with red stitching.

