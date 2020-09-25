Advertisement

Kroger announces free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

Kroger Health announced a free drive-thru flu shot clinic to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger Health announced a free drive-thru flu shot clinic to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hardin Valley Campus of Pellissippi State Community College located at 109915 Hardin Valley Road in Knoxville.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division.

To receive a flu shot, customers can make an appointment online. Customers can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” said Crain. That’s why it is so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year.

