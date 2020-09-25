Advertisement

Letter: Club LeConte permanently closing after 40 years

According to an email sent out to Club LeConte members, the club plans to permanently close after 40 years in business.
View from Club LeConte
View from Club LeConte(City of Knoxville)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Club LeConte will permanently close its doors in October, according to a letter addressed to club members.

The letter cited financial hardship due to the pandemic as the reason the club can no longer stay open.

“Therefore, after exhaustive considerations, the Club will unfortunately close after more than four decades of business and relationships. The last day of business in the current location will be Friday, October 16, 2020,” said Club LeConte in an email sent to members.

The email states the club will be seeking alternative locations over the next few months and will keep members posted on the progress.

“Beginning October, the Club will reduce dues billing for all members to only $50. If you choose not to continue your Membership and take advantage of this special program, you will need to ask the Club to opt out of this program and you will be credited any October dues,” said Club LeConte in an email.

WVLT reached out to Club LeConte and BNG Hospitality for more information regarding the closure, but did not immediately receive a response.

The letter to members was signed by Wayne Gildroy, Chair Board of Governors.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

