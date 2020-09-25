Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fallen officer scam calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office issue a warning for local residents to be aware of scammers calling in an attempt to defraud individuals out of their money.

According to Loudon County dispatch, individuals posing as representatives from the sheriff’s office on the behalf of a local fallen officer foundation are reportedly soliciting money from local residents.

“We really want to stress to our residents that we will never call and seek donations for any charity via phone," said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We are entering the early season where folks start preparing for the holidays, a lot of people start donating to various charities, and a lot of scammers attempt to take advantage of those giving individuals."

Anyone who receives a call similar to the one described is asked to hang up and not offer personal information.

"We want to educate our community on the things to avoid and certainly giving any credit card, banking, or personal information over the phone should never be done unless you have initiated the payment with a trusted source,” said Davis.

