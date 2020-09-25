Advertisement

Lowe’s recalls nearly 300K saws for remaining on when switched off

Officials have received 65 reports of the saw continuing to run when the user released the trigger.
Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws
Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws(Lowe's)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lowe’s announced more then 256,000 saws sold throughout the last six years have been recalled because they may continue running after while turned off.

The hardware store recalled two types of the Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium-ion cordless electric chainsaws.

The 12-inch saw, sold between January 2014 and March 2020, has date codes 11/01/13 to 03/31/20. The model number and date codes are printed on the label located on the rear handle, and the UPC code is on the box.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they have received nearly 50 reports of the saw remaining in the “on” position after the switch was turned to the “off” position.

The other saw being recalled is the Kobalt 40-volt lithium-ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saw. They were sold at Lowe’s between March 2017 and October 2019. The date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall. The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap.

Officials have received 65 reports of the saw continuing to run when the user released the trigger.

Anyone with one of these saws is asked to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair. The company can be reached toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or go online for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases decline in Knox County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County decreased Friday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Kroger announces free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Kroger Health announced a free drive-thru flu shot clinic to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TBI searching for Tenn. man registered as sex offender

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man registered as a convicted sex offender.

News

UT reports significant drop in COVID-19 cases over past week

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee officials confirmed the university currently has 135 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County Schools

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Fifty students and 16 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Knoxville on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The results will be available within fifteen minutes of the test.

News

85 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After police discovered the drugs, they said Hamm reportedly changed her story and said the bags were not hers.

News

KCHD announces no COVID-19 testing on Friday, testing to resume Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On Monday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Oct. 2 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knox County Health Department.

News

Oak Ridge Schools confirm new COVID-19 cases during in-person instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials have notified all potential close contacts of the students who tested positive so they can quarantine.

News

Davidson County DA will not enforce new Tenn. abortion restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
District Attorney Glenn Funk called the law “unconstitutional.”