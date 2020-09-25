Man dies after trying to save daughter in rough N.C. surf

(Associated Press)-A man has died after trying to save his daughter from what officials say was a life-threatening surf on the North Carolina coast.

According to reports from the Virginian-Pilot, the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Currituck County on the Outer Banks.

Currituck County spokesman Randall Edwards said the man was overcome by waves when he entered the water. Corolla Beach Rescue lifeguards responded within three minutes.

The unidentified man was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel performed CPR regarding the man’s pulse.

He later died at a local hospital several hours later.

The man’s daughter was rescued by lifeguards and was not injured.

