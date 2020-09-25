Advertisement

Nashville woman arrested for DUI after police rescue her from train tracks

She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving.
Moe is charged with a DUI.
Moe is charged with a DUI.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville woman was arrested Tuesday on DUI charges after officers rescued her from train tracks.

WKRN reported Metro Police responded to the East Nashville railroad tracks after receiving calls about a car stuck on the tracks along North Eighth Street at Cleveland Park with a woman inside.

Upon arrival, officer found Casie Moe, 23 inside the vehicle, and she appeared to be intoxicated. She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving. Her blood-alcohol level was .192, more than twice the legal limit, according to police.

Moe was booked into the Metro jail on a DUI charge. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Tickets to watch a game in Neyland Stadium are expected to go on sale Friday.