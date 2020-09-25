Advertisement

Need a reason to smile? Check out these #FatBearWeek pics

Some chubby cubbies have a little more to love.
2019 #FatBearWeek winner, 435 Holly.
2019 #FatBearWeek winner, 435 Holly.(US Department of the Interior)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KATMAI, Ak. (WVLT) - If chonky cats, good boys, or floofers just aren’t cutting it for you these days, there’s something else you need to see.

#FatBearWeek at Katmai National Park in Alaska is putting the spotlight on hefty bears.

The park holds a yearly photo competition featuring images of bears who have a little more to love than most.

According to the park website, “Fat Bear Week is an auspicious celebration where the park invites its online community to compare photos of bears from when they first visit Brooks Falls in the spring to photos of the same bears at the end of summer. The differences are often huge. In just a few months, the bears have gorged on enough salmon to pack on some serious pounds. While Fat Bear Week is both fun and has gained a lot of attention, it also brings up really important questions about survival and how we’re studying and learning more about these amazing bears.”

A full gallery of chubby cubbies is available online.

