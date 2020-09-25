Oak Ridge Schools confirm two COVID-19 cases during in-person instruction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge School district announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases in a letter to parents.

According to Oak Ridge Schools, a student at Oak Ridge High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Officials said the students was last at the school on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The school said an additional student tested positive at Glenwood Elementary. The student was last in the school on Friday, September 18.

“We continue to express our appreciation the precautions our students, families and staff members take in the interest of keeping our families healthy,” Superintendent Bruce Borchers said. “Together as a community, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safest learning environment possible for staff and students.”

Oak Ridge School officials have notified all potential close contacts of the students who tested positive so they can quarantine.

