Officials arrest 3 Tenn. men on meth charges

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged three men on meth charges in Decatur County.

TBI officials said they began their investigation into reports of meth being sold in the county on Nov. 2019.

On Sept. 15, a Decatur County Grand Jury indicted 54-year-old David Jackson, 42-year-old Jody Jowers and 73-year-old Kenneth Pearce on multiple drug counts.

Jackson was charged with five counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. Jowers was charged with three counts of the same charge.

According to TBI, Pearce was arrested on Sept. 18 and booked into the Decatur County Jail on six counts of the same charge.

A judge released all three men on their own recognizance on these charges.

