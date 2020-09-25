Advertisement

Police: Resource officer used Taser on woman who refused to wear mask, leave Ohio middle school football game

Woman appears to refuse wearing a mask, is tased at football game in Logan, Ohio
Woman appears to refuse wearing a mask, is tased at football game in Logan, Ohio
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman is facing criminal charges after refusing to follow school policies and leave a youth football game when asked, according to police.

The Logan Police Department said School Resource Officer Chris Smith was working a seventh and eighth grade football game at Logan High School on Wednesday evening.

Smith’s duties included ensuring fans and athletes were in compliance to guidelines from the CDC, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Athletic Association, and Logan-Hocking School District while in attendance.

One of the district’s policy is that all spectators wear a mask when on school property, including at athletic functions.

According to Logan police, Smith saw a woman, later identified as Alecia Kitts, in the stands without a mask.

After being told by the school resource officer several times to put on a mask, Kitts said she had asthma and refused to put her face covering on.

Kitts continued to disobey Smith’s requests, and she was asked to leave the stadium or face a citation for trespassing.

Logan police say Officer Smith attempted to arrest Kitts, but she resisted and pulled away multiple times.

Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASK Here u can also see very clearly that NEITHER of these cops even had a mask on, (or it was pulled down, serving absolutely no purpose, in the male officers case) yet they’re arresting this girl for not wearing a mask 😳🙄 TURN VOLUME UP 👮‍♀️ Police brutality at its finest Stop messaging me, nothing anyone ever says will justify what that cop did. EDIT TO ADD: A video clipping from Ohio governor Dewines briefing has been attached in the comments

Posted by Tiffany Lynn Kennedy on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

After a verbal warning, Officer Smith used his Taser on Kitts shoulder area. He was then successfully able to handcuff her and remove her from the stadium.

A video shared on Facebook shows the alleged interaction:

“It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy. Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force,” Logan police wrote on Facebook.

Kitts was charged with criminal trespassing and was released from police custody at the scene.

Additional charges for Kitts, as well as for a second female who interfered with the arrest, are pending.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Schools confirm two COVID-19 cases during in-person instruction

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials have notified all potential close contacts of the students who tested positive so they can quarantine.

News

Davidson County DA will not enforce new Tenn. abortion restrictions

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
District Attorney Glenn Funk called the law “unconstitutional.”

News

Nashville woman arrested for DUI after police rescue her from train tracks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving.

News

Tennessee man charged in 72-year-old uncle’s fire death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Associated Press
Investigators said Tillison, who lived with his uncle, caused the fire.

News

Tennessee accepting applications for appeals court opening

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anyone interested must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a state resident for five years and a resident of the Middle Tennessee Grand Division.

Latest News

News

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jordan, who used the trail nickname of “Sovereign,” was arrested in Tennessee in April 2019 after some hikers reported him.

National

Search for missing woman continues in Colorado

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The hunt continues for Suzanne Morphew, a woman who’s been missing since Mother’s Day.

WVLT

Soggy start, WVLT Weather Alert for the morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Minor flooding issues a risk from Beta’s remnants.

News

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

News

West Knoxville bars prepare for Vols football frenzy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues. We’re much cooler next week!