Puppy found on Knoxville highway after it was reportedly thrown from overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a dog believed to have been thrown from an overpass was discovered on a highway Friday morning.

Around 9:50 a.m. Animal Control units received a call from a person who said they saw a dog falling off one of the highway ramps near the Interstate 640 interchange over Papermill Drive.

Police believe the dog was thrown from the overpass by an unknown suspect.

The 7-month-old husky is currently being treated at Young Williams Animal Center.

The KPD Animal Control Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner to call 865-215-8639.

