Rev. Jesse Jackson calls on athletes to boycott UK, UofL

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is calling on athletes to boycott attending the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.

The players in the WNBA, NFL & NBA must discourage high profile athletes, basketball & football players, from going to the University of Kentucky & the University of Louisville. We must make economic life in KY inconvenient. This tactic has always worked for oppressed people. — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 24, 2020

Jackson issued a tweet calling on players in the NBA, WNBA and NFL to discourage high-profile athletes from going to either school.

Jackson says he wants to “make economic life in Kentucky inconvenient.”

Governor Andy Beshear was asked about Jackson’s comment and said he respects the revered but does not agree with his call for a boycott. He said the two schools have nothing to do with the Breonna Taylor decision.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.