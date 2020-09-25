SEC reveals start date for men’s, women’s basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference revealed its start date for its 2020-2021 basketball conference.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 will be the new start dates for men’s basketball while the women’s basketball start date will remain on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to a release, the men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will be filling in one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January.

Sankey said the four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The women’s basketball conference schedule will remain at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to have no more than 30 practices.

