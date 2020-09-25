Advertisement

SEC reveals start date for men’s, women’s basketball

The Southeastern Conference has revealed its start date for its 2020-2021 basketball conference.
(KBTX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference revealed its start date for its 2020-2021 basketball conference.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 will be the new start dates for men’s basketball while the women’s basketball start date will remain on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to a release, the men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will be filling in one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January.

Sankey said the four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The women’s basketball conference schedule will remain at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to have no more than 30 practices.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brother and sister make sure Midway football team has a chance to play

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Packer
The Midway Green Wave are off to a great start. They are three and one.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Varsity All Access Week-6 high school football preview

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Week-6 of the high school football season includes Farragut at Maryville, the rescheduled battle of Morristown matching East versus West. Knoxville Catholic visits Science Hill and our Varsity All Access Game of the Week featuring Carter at South-Doyle.

News

UT launches ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ live series ahead of season opener

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Alivia Harris
The first show of the series will be hosted by alumnus and former UT football player Jayson Swain ('09).

Latest News

News

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
South Carolina plays host to Tennessee Saturday night on the SEC Network

Sports

Chaney’s amusing take on his tailback tandem

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Vols open the season Saturday vs. the Gamecocks at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs fan who attended game tests positive for COVID-19, everyone who sat near fan in quarantine

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
A fan who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' opening night game at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

Sports

NFL fining 3 head coaches, teams $1M for not wearing masks during games

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during Sunday games, CNN reported.

Vols Sports

Pruitt preparing for start to season against South Carolina

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Pruitt entering 3rd year as Vols head coach

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.