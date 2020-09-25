Soggy start, WVLT Weather Alert for the morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are heavy bands of rain from the remnants of Beta, so the WVLT Weather Alert goes through the morning rush. At least this clears and warms up for the weekend, but if you want cooler fall days a cold front helps you out next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is soggy. We had moderate to heavy rain all night long. Now, the good news is that most of this moved through while we were sleeping, but that does leave a lot of standing water on roads and low visibility. Temperatures are starting the day around 61 degrees.

Rain is scattered and becoming more widely scattered to isolated slowly as the day goes on. We have a cloudy day with still some developing rain, and an isolated storm is possible. Today’s high is around 70 degrees.

Isolated rain is leftover this evening, with a mostly cloudy view, and temperatures subtly dropping to 62 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend at home looks pretty good! Saturday is MUCH warmer, since we’ve had some chilly days. We’re topping out around 79 degrees, with a mostly cloudy view changing to partly cloudy as the day goes on. Isolated rain can pop-up here at home. The Vols are on the road though, so Columbia, SC has a few showers leftover early in the day in your I’m All Vol forecast. With a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the USC/UT game will actually be partly cloudy and a stray shower is possible in the evening. Temperatures will go from upper 70s at kickoff, right at sunset, to low 70s by the end of the game.

Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game, UT at USC (WVLT)

Sunday will be partly cloudy, but still only an isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible during the day. We’ll top out around 80 degrees.

A cold front approaches for next week, so Monday comes with scattered rain and storms building up during the day and carrying over into Tuesday. Monday’s high will be in the upper 70s, but Tuesday will be closer to 70 for a high. Rain chances are spotty the rest of the week, but highs will be in the 60s and mornings in the 40s.

Fri AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

