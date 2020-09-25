Advertisement

Sources: Trump to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.
Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.(Notre Dame University via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The sources are senior Republicans with knowledge of the process.

They caution that the president can always change his mind ahead of his scheduled announcement Saturday.

Barrett is the only contender known to have met with President Trump and was a finalist for the seat Justice Brett Kavanaugh now holds.

She’s a Notre Dame law professor and a former clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last week at age 87.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

Updated: moments ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

News

Dolly to release 35 hour deluxe DVD set showcasing career highlights

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
‘Dolly: The Ultimate Collection- Deluxe Edition’ is available in two options: you can buy 19 DVD’s featuring 35 hours of entertainment, or you can purchase the 11 DVD package showcasing 23 hours of Dolly.

News

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin Luminights kicks off its 2020 fall season

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
In its fourth year the festival continues to be expanded with even more pumpkins and statues than ever.

News

Beck Cultural Exchange Center, public officials discuss ‘racial justice’ during virtual town hall

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center held a town hall Friday afternoon featuring prominent Knoxville community leaders.

Latest News

WVLT

Foggy tonight, drying out this weekend

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Widespread rain is behind us but some rain and isolated storms linger from Beta.

News

Man dies after trying to save daughter in rough N.C. surf

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died after trying to save his daughter from what officials say was a life-threatening surf on the North Carolina coast.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Politics Headlines

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

KPD: One person shot in alley near Washington Ave

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the Exxon located at 2561 E. Magnolia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Friday where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.