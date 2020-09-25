Advertisement

St. Jude Walk/Run kicks off virtually this weekend

By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Hundreds of people are joining together virtually this year to help raise money to fight childhood cancer. The St. Jude Walk/Run is happening this weekend.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from treatment at the hospital.

Mapco, one of the walk’s biggest supporters, is pledging $100,000 to the hospital. Throughout the month of September, which is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 25 percent from each mask sold at all MAPCO locations will be donated to St. Jude. So far almost 500 Mapco employees have signed up to walk.

“Mapco’s mission is to fuel the future of communities and we do that by donating to organizations that support the health, organization and advocacy of children. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer. Their treatments alone have pushed the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 50 years.” said Bobbe Morhiser, Director of Guest Experience at Mapco.” Their team has already raised more than $7,000 for the Knoxville Walk/Run.

WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is emceeing the opening ceremonies for the virtual event. You can download the St. Jude Walk/Run app in the Apple app store and on Google Play to watch and track your progress.

To register visit stjude.org/walkrun. To join Casey Wheeless’s team visit this website .

