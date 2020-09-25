TBI searching for Tenn. man registered as sex offender

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man registered as a convicted sex offender.

According to TBI, 57-year-old Amphone Vilaysith is a convicted sex offender against children, who is wanted for failing to register.

Vilaysith’s last known whereabouts were in Antioch, Tenn.

#FugitiveFriday: Have you seen Amphone Vilaysith?



He’s a convicted sex offender against children who’s wanted for failing to register. His last known address was in Antioch, #Tennessee.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info!



Click below to learn more.https://t.co/RHSjFZ5kwY pic.twitter.com/wUqOoZ4LVe — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 25, 2020

If you have any information contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.