TBI searching for Tenn. man registered as sex offender
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man registered as a convicted sex offender.
According to TBI, 57-year-old Amphone Vilaysith is a convicted sex offender against children, who is wanted for failing to register.
Vilaysith’s last known whereabouts were in Antioch, Tenn.
If you have any information contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,
