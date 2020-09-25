Advertisement

Tennessee reveals new uniform combination for season opener

Tennessee will be opening up its season opener Saturday, Sept. 26 against South Carolina with new changes to its uniforms.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee announced Friday, it will honor former Tennessee All-American and head coach Johnny Majors with a patch on the team’s uniform this season. Majors passed away on June 3 peacefully at his home. Coach Majors was 85.

“A 1987 inductee of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Tennessee football legend John Terrill “Johnny” Majors passed away at the age of 85 on June 3, 2020. Majors put together a historic playing career for the Volunteers from 1954-56 as head coach from 1977-92. His No. 45 was retired by his alma mater in 2012. Tennessee will wear a No. 45 patch featuring Majors' initials and honoring his indelible legacy as a Volunteer,” said Tennessee Football in a Tweet.

The Johnny Majors patch, featuring the “JTM 45” will be on the right shoulder of the uniform:

Johnny Majors patch.
Johnny Majors patch.(Tennessee Football)

