TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 416 to close in Sevier Co. for repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures that will impact drivers in Sevier County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, State Route 416 will be closed near Robye Road (Mile Marker 6) to allow crews to remove traffic control devices that were put in place during recent slide repair work.

Drivers will use State Route 454 and U.S. 321 as a detour route. Signs will be placed along the roadways to alert drivers of the upcoming closures.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday.

