U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled this year’s new batch of holiday stamps on Thursday.

The Holiday Delight stamps come in four different designs.

The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

The stamp art was inspired by folk art and featured four items that represent Christmas - a Christmas tree, an ornament, a stuffed stocking and a prancing reindeer.

Each design is in the traditional Christmas colors of red, green and white.

The Holiday Delights stamps are available nationwide. The Forever stamp costs 55 cents per stamp and $11 for a book of 20.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.