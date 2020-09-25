Advertisement

UT lifts some on-campus restrictions as COVID-19 cases decrease significantly

“Wear your mask, yell hard and go Vols,” Plowman said.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced some on-campus restrictions would be lifted as the university reports a significant decline in COVID-19 cases.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said cases on campus are significantly low after large numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported at the end of August and beginning of September as students returned to campus and classes.

On Friday, UT reported 119 active COVID-19 cases with less than 500 individuals in isolation.

While efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus have proven effective, university officials said they are still concerned in the decrease in participation in testing.

The UT Student Health Center has seen fewer students coming in for COVID-19 testing despite the availability of tests.

sharp decrease in case counts- restrictions, decrease in participation in testing- fewer people coming in for testing

“We are concerned about these low numbers, hopefully they reflect the lower rate of infection,” Dr. Spencer Gregg said.

The university will continue to conduct pooled saliva COVID-19 and wastewater testing throughout campus. Currently, the university is performing the tests on students in Hess and White halls. All residents are required to participate in the testing.

Dr. Gregg said they expect all campus residential facilities to report some positive cases. The testing will allow officials to identify groups of individuals who are more likely to be infected. If the tests detect the presence of COVID-19 those individuals will be called into the UT student health center for more reliable testing.

“Everyone needs to recognize this is becoming a way of life,” Plowman said.

Plowman praised students and staff who have been doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result, Plowman announced certain campus restrictions would be lifted on Monday, September 28.

UT’s recreational center TRECS will open and resume its normal hours Monday morning. Select indoor campus events that are able to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing will be allowed to resume. Some study rooms in residence halls will be reopened for use by students with a capacity limit.

The university will keep its restriction on visitors in residence halls and sorority and fraternity houses in place.

University officials said Massey Hall will now begin use as the campus' main isolation housing. Students isolating in the residence hall will have access to 24-hour grab and go snacks, according to the university.

With UT’s first football game of the season happening on Saturday, Plowman said it’s important for students to remember health guidelines in order to keep cases on-campus low.

