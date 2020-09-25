UT Medical Center holding virtual Parkinson’s Symposium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center moving it’s yearly Parkinson’s conference online. The event is for caregivers, donors, and people in the medical community.

The event takes place on October 9th. You must register in advance through this link.

Dr. Christopher Tolleson says they’ll be discussing research breakthroughs, new therapies, and even have a get-up-and-move segment to get people exercising from home.

“The presenters will be recording, but you don’t have to watch it in real-time. Anyone who wants to participate in the symposium can watch the lectures at their leisure, so they can either watch it through the online portal or after time they can watch it on the UT Medical Center website,” said Tolleson.

