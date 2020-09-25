UT officials say campus building could close following multiple COVID-19 compliance issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials said despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past week, the university has reported multiple compliance issues at Hodges Library.

Library workers reported seeing as low as 15 percent of students wearing their masks. Staff members said most of the issues happen in the late afternoon and evenings.

Officials also said many students are ignoring social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions by moving furniture to be closer to other students. The library staff worked through the summer to place markings on library furniture in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

UT Provost John Zomchick said student’s actions, “could force us to close the building.”

“We need to show care to our library staff who worked to keep the library open,” Zomchick said. “These behaviors are putting everyone who uses the library at increased risk.”

