Advertisement

West Knoxville bars prepare for Vols football frenzy

Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.

“We’re expecting a really busy weekend. We’re really excited,” said John Steed, General Manager at Double Dogs.

“Football is huge in the South anyway," said Britton Partain, Managing Partner at Drakes, "Especially in Knoxville because UT is a vital part of the city running.”

Double Dogs and Drake’s were just two Knoxville bars expecting crowds on Saturday.

“While it will be pretty busy it will be safe to come in and eat," said Steed.

Following guidelines was crucial to managers like Steed and Partain.

That means keeping tables six feet apart and staff wearing masks. The sights and sounds will change.

“It will be dramatically different. It won’t be nearly as loud in the restaurant," explained Steed.

He told me with more fans wanting to stay to watch the game, they may stake out longer at their tables.

“As long as Tennessee’s playing well then everybody’s happy right,” questioned Steed, "So we’re not concerned about the lack of tables turning.”

Double Dogs' normal capacity was around 120 people, but now they can only welcome a little under half that.

“Overall sales we’re not really sure how that will play out while we are expecting to be extremely busy or as busy as we can be,” said Steed.

Doors will close at 11 to comply with the Knox County Board of Health’s rules.

If the game goes to overtime or double overtime, people could get kicked out.

“I hate it for the patrons that we have. It affects the business as much so as it affects the patrons that want to come out and watch the game and enjoy the game,” said Partain.

The best advice these bar managers have for Vols fans: “I would just encourage people to get here early.”

Both bars expect food and alcohol sales to increase despite potentially having fewer customers overall.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Beta rain already here

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rainy to downpours can cause runoff issues. We’re much cooler next week!

News

Brother and sister make sure Midway football team has a chance to play

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Packer
The Midway Green Wave are off to a great start. They are three and one.

News

Need a reason to smile? Check out these #FatBearWeek pics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Some chubby cubbies have a little more to love.

News

Casket filled with manure left outside Asheville Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Police believe protesters are responsible.

Latest News

News

Nashville woman arrested for DUI after police rescue her from train tracks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
She reportedly told officers she had three beers, but later admitted to having two margaritas and a shot of tequila prior to driving.

News

Just a drill: Maryville first responders prepare for emergency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
If you thought you saw the scene of a disaster in Maryville Thursday night - don’t panic.

News

UT Medical Center warns of data security incident with third-party vendor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Patients are receiving letters about a ransomware attack and the possibility of their information being exposed

News

Jacobs issues apology, answers questions about divisive video

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A statement said that Jacobs “feels terrible” that the Health Department got “caught in the political crossfire.”

News

3 subway workers accused of creating ‘man cave’ under NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.

News

Why didn’t Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt accept $400k raise?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News Sports contributor Chris Low reported Pruitt’s new deal is worth $4.2 million annually, but he has chosen not to accept the $400,000 raise this year to help Tennessee in its challenges during the ongoing pandemic.