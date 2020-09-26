Advertisement

8 Texas cities were alerted to a brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

The TCEQ has since cleared all but one location, according to a statement on Twitter.
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri(CDC)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) Residents of eight cities have been alerted that a brain-eating amoeba was found in a southeast Texas water supply, leading one of the towns to issue a disaster declaration.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water advisory to residents served by the Brazosport Water Authority warning customers not to use any water due to the presence of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, found in the water supply on Friday evening.

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at the direction of the Governor’s Office is working with Brazosport Water Authority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the advisory reads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the brain-eating amoeba is commonly found in soil, warm lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can also be found in poorly maintained or unchlorinated pools and in warm water discharge from industrial plants.

The Do Not Use Water Advisory was issued for residents of Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute and Rosenberg, Texas, as well as for the Dow Chemical plant in Freeport and the Clemens and Wayne Scott Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections facilities.

The TCEQ has since cleared all but one location, according to a statement on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE THREAD: No. 16 Tennessee opens season at South Carolina

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
UT is seeking its first win in Columbia since 2014.

WVLT

Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler air will be with us next week. There’s a new WVLT Weather Alert Tuesday.

News

President Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
If confirmed, Barrett will be the third justice nominated by Mr. Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. It would also expand the conservative majority on the court, widening it to 6 to 3.

News

Medic wins annual blood drive competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

Latest News

News

KPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting on E. Magnolia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release, the two men were parked at a business on E. Magnolia Ave when several other men approached them and began shooting into the car before running away.

News

North Carolina trooper hit by car on highway, returns home after 84 days of treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has returned home after 84 days of treatment from a a car wreck, WBTV reported.

News

South Carolina woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Carolina woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland, WBTV reported.

News

Australia begins disposal of over 350 dead whales after ending rescue mission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bodies of the whales are being separated into pods and enclosed with water booms, in an attempt to keep them in one place, isolated from sharks and other marine life.

News

Thousands planning to attend Washington Prayer March in call for healing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
More than 55,000 people are planning on attending the 2020 Prayer March on the National Mall Saturday, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

Vols Sports

Want to feel like you’re on the field with the Vols? Big Orange Kickoff Show premiers on WVLT

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.