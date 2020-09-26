Big Orange Kickoff Show premieres on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

Our Big Orange Kickoff show brings all the fanfare you would normally see on campus, along with game day breakdowns from the most experienced football team in East Tennessee, WNML Sports Animal 99.1 and VolQuest.com

GBO!! WVLT's Rick Russo talking X's and O's ahead of kickoff🍊🍊 https://bit.ly/36bueKi Posted by WVLT on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Tune in every Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.