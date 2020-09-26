Advertisement

Big Orange Kickoff Show premieres on WVLT

Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering Saturdays on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.
Big Orange Kickoff Show.
Big Orange Kickoff Show.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

Our Big Orange Kickoff show brings all the fanfare you would normally see on campus, along with game day breakdowns from the most experienced football team in East Tennessee, WNML Sports Animal 99.1 and VolQuest.com

GBO!! WVLT's Rick Russo talking X's and O's ahead of kickoff🍊🍊 https://bit.ly/36bueKi

Posted by WVLT on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Tune in every Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 12 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Gamecocks looking to turn things around beginning with Tennessee

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
South Carolina plays host to Tennessee Saturday night on the SEC Network

Sports

Chaney’s amusing take on his tailback tandem

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Vols open the season Saturday vs. the Gamecocks at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia

Vols Sports

Pruitt preparing for start to season against South Carolina

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Pruitt entering 3rd year as Vols head coach

Latest News

Tennessee

30 Days - Cimaglia

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT

Tennessee

30 Days - Jones Jr.

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT

Vols Sports

Tenn. women’s soccer kicking off its first game Saturday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
University of Tennessee athletics is back as the women’s soccer team kicks off its first game against Alabama Saturday.

News

Vols running back returns to Rocky Top with different position on field

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
VFL Jay Graham happy to be back coaching at Tennessee

News

‘It’s really asinine:’ Trey Smith doesn’t mince words on Cade Mays delayed decision

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Trey Smith discussing team, Cade Mays and more as season opener with South carolina approaches.

News

Knoxville pro plays 225 holes of golf in one day

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Fox Den pro lays it all out playing nearly 13 rounds of golf to raise funds for Folds of Honor