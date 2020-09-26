East Tenn. gym celebrating ‘National Family Fitness Day’

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -National Family Fitness Day is designed to encourage the entire family to get up and be active.

“There’s many ways that you can get active,” said Dustin Green, certified personal trainer at National Fitness Center in Sevierville. “Like going out on a walk or a hike. You could ride a bike, play sports or visit your local health facility to see what programs they have to offer.”

National Fitness Center in Sevierville is allowing anyone in the community to stop in and work out for free on National Family Fitness Day.

If you don’t have time to stop by the gym, Green says you can use some household items to create a routine.

“You can use laundry detergent, water bottles, if you have kids you probably have a basketball or soccer ball. You can utilize those with everyday exercises instead of having to use dumbbells or barbells,” said Green. “So that makes it super easy to get a workout in without using weights.”

For more information visit National Fitness Center in Sevierville here.

