Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a pretty nice weekend – along with an improving Vols game forecast.

Heavy rain and frigid temps prompt our next WVLT WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday.

Behind that intense cold front, temps stay locked well-below-average through the end of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We finally snapped out of the clouds, right on time around 2:00 p.m. We have cold air aloft which produces some sporadic darker clouds but no rain.

As that balances out tonight, we get some clearing skies and then fog moves in for Sunday morning. We’re relatively mild tonight, down to near 60 degrees for most.

We get a few isolated showers or a rumble of thunder or three Sunday afternoon. Following sunny skies, the rain moves southwest to northeast.

There’s a better chance of rain on and off Monday. It’s still warm… but not for long!

A warm evening is ahead in Columbia, SC as the Vols take on the Gamecocks. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Starting Monday night, a powerful fall cold front slams head-on into our WVLT region. We likely won’t even crack 60° during the daylight hours, as heavy and frigid rain arrives. The way it looks now, we could get 1-2″ of rain easy. While that’s not likely to flood rivers, it will lead to rougher driving conditions. That’s why we have a daylong WVLT WEATHER ALERT. Plus, it’ll just feel yucky and dreary, with cold rain through the day.

By early Wednesday, however, we’re drying out, except way up in the National Park. The sun will take a longer time to come out on Wednesday, and we’re about 10 degrees below average in the afternoon.

There’s a very limited chance for rain Thursday afternoon, as a second stronger blast of cold air arrives. That sets us up for a truly cold October weekend.

Lows are in the middle 40s – or easily could be cooler – Saturday and Sunday. For the Vols home opener next Saturday, we’ll only be in the 50s, and just barely!

