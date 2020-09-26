KPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting on E. Magnolia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting incident on East Magnolia Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived to the scene of the reported shooting at 2812 E. Magnolia Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

According to a release, the two men were parked at a business on E. Magnolia Ave when several other men approached them and began shooting into the car before running away.

This incident is under investigation KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

