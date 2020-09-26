Advertisement

Lindsey Nelson leaves rich legacy behind after battle with Parkinson’s

The VFL passed away in 1995 of complications of Parkinson’s Disease but left a legacy of his work.
Sports announcer Lindsey Nelson is shown, 1977.
Sports announcer Lindsey Nelson is shown, 1977.(Associated Press)
By Alan Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is rich in its athletics but also rich in those who have broadcast it’s games.

One of those is Lindsey Nelson. The VFL passed away in 1995 of complications of Parkinson’s Disease but left a legacy of his work.

One of those is on a long-playing record we found through the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound. It’s Lindsey’s first football games as a UT broadcaster.

“Lindsey’s legacy and his resume is so unique and so outstanding our young people today need to know that”, said Steve Early of the Vol Network.

His work through the blessings of General Robert Neyland started the Vol Network leading to great broadcasters of George Mooney, John Ward to Bob Kesling.

