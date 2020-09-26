Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: No. 16 Tennessee opens season at South Carolina

UT is seeking its first win in Columbia since 2014.
Jeremy Pruitt
Jeremy Pruitt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT) - It’s finally football time in Tennessee! After an offseason unlike any other, 16th-ranked Volunteers travel to South Carolina to kick off the 2020 season. It’s the season opener in a 10-game conference only schedule for the Vols.

Tennessee is eyeing a second straight win over South Carolina after an impressive 41-21 win in Neyland stadium last season.

The Vols' six-game win streak started against South Carolina and was capped off by a comeback win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Saturday’s game will be the first time Tennessee has opened a season with a true road game since facing UCLA in Pasadena on Sept. 1, 2008.

