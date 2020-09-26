More sunshine coming for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, but we’re going to work in more sunshine this afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our sun as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 74 in Crossville.

Your Toyota Knoxville I’m All Vol Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds in Columbia, SC. Game time temperature will be near 78, then being around 72 when we get to our post game. Spotty showers are possible.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 63 to start Sunday.

A warm evening is ahead in Columbia, SC as the Vols take on the Gamecocks. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of Sunday is shaping up nicely! We’re near 80 and there’s better sunshine. Rain is quite spotty by the end of the evening. Rain is much more likely Monday and especially Tuesday.

The rain is mostly in the morning Monday but we’re still near 80 degrees.

Tuesday is a good soaker, and temps will actually fall during the day. We’re barely in the 60s by the late afternoon.

There’s early morning rain on Wednesday but the daytime will be dry. Lows get into the 40s for several days. We are now dry Wednesday through Saturday but it gets even cooler. That’s just in time for the first home game of the UT schedule – next Saturday.

Cooler air will move in for next week leaving afternoon highs in the 60s. (WVLT)

