Advertisement

New Hampshire man kills wife’s lover, ordered her to behead him

Officials say a New Hampshire man discovered his wife was having an affair, kidnapped and killed the other man and then forced his wife to decapitate her lover, WCAX reported.
30-year-old Armando Barron
30-year-old Armando Barron(New Hampshire State Police)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINSON, N.H. (WVLT/WCAX) -Officials say a New Hampshire man discovered his wife was having an affair, kidnapped and killed the other man and then forced his wife to decapitate her lover, WCAX reported.

Police discovered the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, Tuesday. An autopsy shows he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general’s office said 30-year-old Armando Barron was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder.

Investigators said Barron lured Amerault to Annette Wayside Park, shot him to death and then hid the body at a campsite in far northern New Hampshire.

WCAX reported Amerault was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up for work. His body was found late Wednesday in Coos County on the border of Maine.

Barron has also been charged with beating and threatening his wife, Britany Barron, who is charged with falsifying evidence.

They both pleaded not guilty Friday and ordered without bail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. gym celebrating ‘National Family Fitness Day’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
National Family Fitness Day is designed to encourage the entire family to get up and be active.

News

Oktoberfest opens at Ober Gatlinburg

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The fun, the food and the music are back at Ober Gatlinburg for one of their most popular events.

News

West Knoxville bars prepare for Vols football frenzy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.

News

Tenn. man dies in Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.

Latest News

News

University of Tennessee celebrating 67 years of Smokey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
This season, a beloved hound is reaching an incredible milestone as the mascot for the Vols.

WVLT

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
High’s on Saturday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 74 in Crossville.

News

Lindsey Nelson leaves rich legacy behind after battle with Parkinson’s

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
The VFL passed away in 1995 of complications of Parkinson’s Disease but left a legacy of his work.

News

UT national anthem singer retires

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
The singer will continue to teach music until spring 2020

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 10 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Vols fans support Knoxville businesses before first UT game

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Vols fans have supported some businesses before the first football game of the season.