New Hampshire man kills wife’s lover, ordered her to behead him

ATKINSON, N.H. (WVLT/WCAX) -Officials say a New Hampshire man discovered his wife was having an affair, kidnapped and killed the other man and then forced his wife to decapitate her lover, WCAX reported.

Police discovered the victim, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, Tuesday. An autopsy shows he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general’s office said 30-year-old Armando Barron was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder.

Investigators said Barron lured Amerault to Annette Wayside Park, shot him to death and then hid the body at a campsite in far northern New Hampshire.

WCAX reported Amerault was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up for work. His body was found late Wednesday in Coos County on the border of Maine.

Barron has also been charged with beating and threatening his wife, Britany Barron, who is charged with falsifying evidence.

They both pleaded not guilty Friday and ordered without bail.

