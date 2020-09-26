North Carolina trooper hit by car on highway, returns home after 84 days of treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has returned home after 84 days of treatment from a a car wreck, WBTV reported.

According to a Facebook post from the NC Trooper’s Association K-9 Search and Recovery, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo has returned home to Union County.

“We didn’t know if he would survive much less make such a miraculous recovery. Thank God for miracles, and thank God you are alive and healing, our brother. Keep fighting!!” the post read.

The Facebook post included an encouraging message shared from Aaron-Jodi Payne, along with several photos of the family and Trooper Lopez-Alcedo.

“84 DAYS but whose counting!!!! Thank you JESUS for bringing our brother, our Trooper, our hero home!! Thank you for every single blessing, for being there when the pain was too much to endure, when we had no strength. Through every tear you walked with everyone every second of every day. You prepared us and prepared this road for everyone. We are beyond blessed for another day and another miracle!!! Today ends the hospital portion,” Payne wrote.

.@NCSHP Trp. Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was transported today from Atrium Health’s CMC in Charlotte to the Shephard Center in Atlanta, GA. Please continue to keep the Lopez-Alcedo family in your 🙏🏻. Visit our FB page for more! pic.twitter.com/NHlHALTrhD — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) August 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.