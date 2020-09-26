Oktoberfest opens at Ober Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The fun, the food and the music are back at Ober Gatlinburg for one of their most popular events.

It’s time for Oktoberfest on top of the mountain. Authentic German food, music and don’t forget the beers are all part of this year’s festival at Ober.

Some modified changes due to COVID-19, but they hope to have a month long event with most of your favorite activities from years past.

“We’ll have 2-3 performances happening here and those are oompah performances that will be taking place in our restaurant as well as in our Bier Garten outside,” said Tom Royther, with Ober Gatlinburg. “There’s still a mask mandate and we do ask everyone to work with us to keep everyone safe.”

The festival is free to attend and food and drinks are available for purchase. The festival runs from Sept. 25 through Nov. 1st.

To sample beer you can buy a beer card for $20 which will get you 8 x 8oz beers or 4 x 16 oz beers.

For more information visit the Oktoberfest website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.