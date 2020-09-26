Advertisement

Parkway Drive-In hosts Vols tailgate

The Parkway Drive-In announced it will allow Vol fans to tailgate and watch the first game of the season there.
Parkway Drive-In
Parkway Drive-In(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Parkway Drive-In announced it will allow Vol fans to tailgate and watch the first game of the season on the big screen.

Admission is free for everyone. Doors are set to open at 6 pm.

The drive-in says the concession stands will be open, but no grilling is allowed and officials said they do not condone the consumption of alcohol at the tailgate.

In lieu of admission, the host hopes attendees will choose to offer a donation to Contact Care.

For more details, visit the Parkway Drive-In website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

