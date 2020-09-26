Police: Two people shot outside Memphis mall
The Memphis Police Department said they believe the two victims were shot in the parking lot of Southland Mall.
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis mall Saturday, WHBQ reports.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story.
