Advertisement

President Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

If confirmed, Barrett will be the third justice nominated by Mr. Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. It would also expand the conservative majority on the court, widening it to 6 to 3.
(WNDU)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” Mr. Trump said during his announcement. Mr. Trump praised Barrett and her legal record, telling her, “I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job.”

Mr. Trump also noted that Barrett, if confirmed, would be the first mother of school-aged children to serve on the court, praising her as a “profoundly devoted mother.”

In brief remarks, Barrett honored Ginsburg’s memory, and highlighted Ginsburg’s friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett clerked with Scalia before becoming a law professor.

“I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president, and if the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability,” Barrett said. “I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court.”

Barrett also said that she would be committed to working on behalf of the people if confirmed to the court.

“I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle and certainly not for my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you,” Barrett said.

Barrett was considered a finalist for the Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was tapped by the president instead.

If confirmed, Barrett will be the third justice nominated by Mr. Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. It would also expand the conservative majority on the court, widening it to 6 to 3.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE THREAD: No. 16 Tennessee opens season at South Carolina

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
UT is seeking its first win in Columbia since 2014.

WVLT

Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler air will be with us next week. There’s a new WVLT Weather Alert Tuesday.

News

Medic wins annual blood drive competition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

News

8 Texas cities were alerted to a brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TCEQ has since cleared all but one location, according to a statement on Twitter.

Latest News

News

KPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting on E. Magnolia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release, the two men were parked at a business on E. Magnolia Ave when several other men approached them and began shooting into the car before running away.

News

North Carolina trooper hit by car on highway, returns home after 84 days of treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has returned home after 84 days of treatment from a a car wreck, WBTV reported.

News

South Carolina woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Carolina woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland, WBTV reported.

News

Australia begins disposal of over 350 dead whales after ending rescue mission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bodies of the whales are being separated into pods and enclosed with water booms, in an attempt to keep them in one place, isolated from sharks and other marine life.

News

Thousands planning to attend Washington Prayer March in call for healing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
More than 55,000 people are planning on attending the 2020 Prayer March on the National Mall Saturday, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

Vols Sports

Want to feel like you’re on the field with the Vols? Big Orange Kickoff Show premiers on WVLT

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.