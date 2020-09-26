Advertisement

Sheriff’s office replaces stolen medals of Virginia veteran

By WJLA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WJLA) – A sheriff’s office in Virginia surprised a Vietnam veteran with an early birthday present and replaced priceless honors he thought that he would never see again.

Thomas Faleskie didn’t expect a crowd outside of the sheriff’s office on Friday. Officers and former Marines had gathered to surprise him, days shy of his 84th birthday.

“It amazes me,” Faleskie said. “In no way did I ever expect anything like this.”

They were there to give him service medals, ribbons and pilots wings, just like those that were stolen from him in a home burglary last year.

His wife, Lisa Faleskie, says not only were their valuables taken but their peace of mind as well.

“The thought of somebody being in your home and going through your things is an uneasy feeling,” she said.

Three people were charged in the burglary and detectives and former Marines were able to replace Faleskie’s awards.

“Usually that’s what you expect from a fellow Marine is total support and a bond of friendship,” Faleskie said.

Now, Faleskie can once again look at these keepsakes and remember his sacrifice for this country.

“I’m still in a state of shock because I never expected this and I still can’t believe it happened but I’m very happy,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vols Sports

Big Orange Kickoff Show premieres on WVLT

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Do you want to keep up with the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of kickoff every week? The Big Orange Kickoff Show is premiering on WVLT with VFL Erik Ainge and WVLT Rick Russo.

National

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The newspaper, which routinely mocks religious figures of all kinds, decided to republish the caricatures the day before the trial into the 2015 attacks opened earlier this month.

National

Paris knife attack renews terror concerns

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Two injured in Paris knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former office.

News

Big Orange Kickoff

Updated: 50 minutes ago
WVLT's Big Orange Kickoff

Latest News

National

Sheriff’s office replaces stolen medals of Virginia veteran

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A sheriff's office in Virginia surprised a Vietnam veteran with an early birthday present and replaced priceless honors he thought that he would never see again.

News

East Tenn. gym celebrating ‘National Family Fitness Day’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
National Family Fitness Day is designed to encourage the entire family to get up and be active.

News

Oktoberfest opens at Ober Gatlinburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The fun, the food and the music are back at Ober Gatlinburg for one of their most popular events.

National

Voters’ poorly marked ovals could lead to contested ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While ballots subject to review have historically represented a tiny portion of overall ballots, it’s possible disputes could arise.

National

Source: Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to SCOTUS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Sources say Trump is to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS pick on Saturday.

News

West Knoxville bars prepare for Vols football frenzy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Sports bars may be less noisy with seats open and TVs tuned to baseball, but come Saturday a different fervor will arise.