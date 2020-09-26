South Carolina woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -A South Carolina woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland, WBTV reported.

27-year-old Rebecca Dawn Hildreth has been arrested after a coroner’s report confirmed a man died from an overdose.

Investigators said Hildreth sold the man heroin at her home the day before he died. The man’s name has not been released.

WBTV reported, Hildreth was taken to the Chesterfield County Detention Center to await bond.

