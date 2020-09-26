Thousands planning to attend Washington Prayer March in call for healing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT/WUSA) -More than 55,000 people are planning on attending the 2020 Prayer March on the National Mall Saturday, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

According to WUSA, the march is organized by Reverend Franklin Graham. The march will progress from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol starting at 12 p.m.

The march will last for two hours and pause at seven locations. At each location, participants will be asked to “pray silently using the focus and prompts for each location,” according to the march’s website.

WUSA reported, participants will be asked to pray for “communities and families, an end to abortion and salvation of the lost."

“These buses are filled with Christians committed to prayer and to God’s best for this nation. They’re college students today and the leaders of tomorrow. They’re Champions for Christ,” said Liberty University President Jerry Prevo in a tweet.

These buses are filled with Christians committed to prayer and to God’s best for this nation. They’re college students today - and the leaders of tomorrow. They’re Champions for Christ. #PrayerMarch2020 ⁦@LibertyU⁩ pic.twitter.com/k9i9cTcAaF — Jerry Prevo (@JerryPrevoLU) September 26, 2020

WUSA reported the march reflects a tactic grounded in decades of social and political protests, its organizers reject any characterization of being political.

Social distancing and face masks will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WUSA. All rights reserved.