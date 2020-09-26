Advertisement

University of Tennessee celebrating 67 years of Smokey

This season, a beloved hound is reaching an incredible milestone as the mascot for the Vols.
Tennessee mascot
Tennessee mascot(Rick Russo)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This season, a beloved hound is reaching an incredible milestone as the mascot for the Vols.

The 2020 season marks the 67th anniversary of Smokey, the bluetick hound that has come to embody the University of Tennessee.

Since Smokey was introduced on September 26, 1953, there’ve been ten dogs to take the role.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

