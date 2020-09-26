UT national anthem singer retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traditions at the University of Tennessee run strong. One of those is the playing of the National Anthem before each football game and the person who sings it.

Andrew Wentzel took over the post of singing the anthem 19 years ago from George Bitzas.

In an exclusive interview with Alan Williams, Andrew explained he was ready to retire after this season but with Covid taking place it was suggested he shouldn’t sing it this season thus he says he’s now finished.

“It’s hard to believe that I’m done because I didn’t even know I was done, I sang the last one last year,” Wentzel told Williams.

When Andrew took over the post George Bitzas told him to sing for everybody so Andrew began to track the attendance every time he sang the song. He estimates the numbers total more than 13 million people.

“I hope the way I’ll be remembered is having met my obligations, participated in the continuity of that tradition and upheld the standards that George set”.

Andrew says he will continue to teach music at UT until the spring when he is set to retire from the University.

