Varsity All Access: Who won big in week 6 of Friday night football

Did your team win?
varsity All Access Week-2 PT.3
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are the final scores from week 3 of Friday Night Football:

Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Trinity Academy 0

Lenoir City 1, Greenback 0

Tyner at Alcoa

McMinn Co. at Bearden

Austin-East at Brainerd

CAK at Chattanooga Christian: Canceled

Hancock Co. at Claiborne

Oak Ridge at Clinton

West Greene at Cosby

Scott at Cumberland Gap

Sullivan Central at David Crockett

Seymour at Heritage

Anderson Co. at Jefferson Co.

Silverdale at Knoxville Grace

Hardin Valley at Knoxville West

Farragut at Maryville

Morristown West at Morristown East

Jellico at North Greene

Knoxville Webb at Notre Dame

Loudon at Polk Co.

Gibbs at Rhea Co.

Harriman at Rockwood

Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill

Sweetwater at Sequoyah

William Blount at Sevier Co.

Chuckey-Doak at South Greene

Knoxville Carter at South-Doyle

Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North

Midway at Tellico Plains

Sullivan East at Unicoi Co.

Northview Academy at Union Co.

Sullivan South at Volunteer

Would you be able to coach a football game 9 days after Prostate Cancer surgery? Farragut head football coaches Eddie Courtney did just that Friday night at Maryville.

Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 25, 2020

You can check live scores here.

Latest News

News

Parkway Drive-In hosts Vols tailgate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Parkway Drive-In announced it will allow Vol fans to tailgate and watch the first game of the season there.

News

Carter prepares to face South-Doyle during ‘WVLT’s Game of the Week’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at South Doyle High School

News

Farragut prepares to play against undefeated Maryville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

News

‘Battle of MoTown’ underway between Morristown East and West

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
The battle was originally scheduled for Week 1.

News

Hiking social media influencer snaps picture of crowded mountains, warns visitors to clean up their trash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountains and the parks here draw hundreds of thousands of guests but, what happens when those guests leave a mess?

News

Letter: Club LeConte permanently closing after 40 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to an email sent out to Club LeConte members, the club plans to permanently close after 40 years in business.

News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 ‘Luna’ dies from cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
She worked alongside Deputy Kindig in the corrections unit kelping to keep contraband out of the facilities.

News

Beck Cultural Exchange Center, public officials discuss ‘racial justice’ during virtual town hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center held a town hall Friday afternoon featuring prominent Knoxville community leaders.

News

UT Medical Center holding virtual Parkinson’s Symposium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
UT Medical Center moving it’s yearly Parkinson’s conference online.

News

Officials arrest 3 Tenn. men on meth charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged three men on meth charges in Decatur County.