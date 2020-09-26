Varsity All Access: Who won big in week 6 of Friday night football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are the final scores from week 3 of Friday Night Football:

Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Trinity Academy 0

Lenoir City 1, Greenback 0

Tyner at Alcoa

McMinn Co. at Bearden

Austin-East at Brainerd

CAK at Chattanooga Christian: Canceled

Hancock Co. at Claiborne

Oak Ridge at Clinton

West Greene at Cosby

Scott at Cumberland Gap

Sullivan Central at David Crockett

Seymour at Heritage

Anderson Co. at Jefferson Co.

Silverdale at Knoxville Grace

Hardin Valley at Knoxville West

Farragut at Maryville

Morristown West at Morristown East

Jellico at North Greene

Knoxville Webb at Notre Dame

Loudon at Polk Co.

Gibbs at Rhea Co.

Harriman at Rockwood

Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill

Sweetwater at Sequoyah

William Blount at Sevier Co.

Chuckey-Doak at South Greene

Knoxville Carter at South-Doyle

Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North

Midway at Tellico Plains

Sullivan East at Unicoi Co.

Northview Academy at Union Co.

Sullivan South at Volunteer

Would you be able to coach a football game 9 days after Prostate Cancer surgery? Farragut head football coaches Eddie Courtney did just that Friday night at Maryville. Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 25, 2020

