Varsity All Access: Who won big in week 6 of Friday night football
Did your team win?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are the final scores from week 3 of Friday Night Football:
Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Trinity Academy 0
Lenoir City 1, Greenback 0
Tyner at Alcoa
Austin-East at Brainerd
CAK at Chattanooga Christian: Canceled
Hancock Co. at Claiborne
Oak Ridge at Clinton
West Greene at Cosby
Scott at Cumberland Gap
Sullivan Central at David Crockett
Seymour at Heritage
Anderson Co. at Jefferson Co.
Silverdale at Knoxville Grace
Hardin Valley at Knoxville West
Morristown West at Morristown East
Jellico at North Greene
Loudon at Polk Co.
Gibbs at Rhea Co.
Harriman at Rockwood
Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill
Sweetwater at Sequoyah
William Blount at Sevier Co.
Chuckey-Doak at South Greene
Knoxville Carter at South-Doyle
Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North
Midway at Tellico Plains
Sullivan East at Unicoi Co.
Northview Academy at Union Co.
Sullivan South at Volunteer
Would you be able to coach a football game 9 days after Prostate Cancer surgery? Farragut head football coaches Eddie Courtney did just that Friday night at Maryville.Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 25, 2020
