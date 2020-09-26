Advertisement

Vols fans support Knoxville businesses before first UT game

Vols fans have supported some businesses before the first football game of the season.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans supported some businesses before the first UT football game of the season.

It’s these orange and white lemon cookies that draw customers back to Ham’n Goodys each year.

“We have been getting in tons of orders and it’s great," explained Lisa Lawson, "We’re ready to supply those orders.”

In the last two days Lawson told WVLT’s Ashley Bohle that about 80 dozen of the popular treat have gone home to hungry Vols fans.

“They do go out of here quickly and we love that," exclaimed Lawson.

But affording new clothes can be trickier, especially when last year’s t-shirt can work just as well as this year’s.

“It’s been starting slow. It’s a different year, as we all know," said Jesse Thomason with HoundDogs.

With the first UT game happening about a month later factored in with the pandemic, Thomason said sales have been lower than normal.

“We are still down and it’s still a little slow and I think that just has to do with people (who) are still a little weary. You’ve still got a little bit of problems in the economy and people trying to catch up," said Thomason.

Thomason said on average for this year the store is looking to be down 25 percent in sales compared to previous years. So, he’s tried to stay optimistic.

Staff at the store have applied for PPP and SBA loans.

“This week has been really well. We’ve definitely seen a big increase in business this week," said Thomason.

He knew it would be best to take each sale, and score, day by day.

“We’re just ready for tomorrow to kick-off and hope that the season just goes on without any problems and we can finish strong," said Thomason.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Massachusetts town bands together to help feed a girl with autism during the pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
SpaghettiOs is hardly a culinary cause celebrate — but in this home, at least, every can is now fortified with faith in humanity.

News

Google to pay $310 million to settle misconduct claims connected to Android creator

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A special team will investigate any allegations against executives and report to the board’s audit committee.

News

Vols win over Gators in annual Medic blood drive competition

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

Latest News

WVLT

Foggy tonight, drying out this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Widespread rain is behind us but some rain and isolated storms linger from Beta.

News

Who won big in week 6 of Friday night football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Did your team win?

News

Parkway Drive-In hosts Vols tailgate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Parkway Drive-In announced it will allow Vol fans to tailgate and watch the first game of the season there.

News

‘Battle of MoTown’ underway between Morristown East and West

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
The battle was originally scheduled for Week 1.

News

Hiking social media influencer snaps picture of crowded mountains, warns visitors to clean up their trash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountains and the parks here draw hundreds of thousands of guests but, what happens when those guests leave a mess?

News

Letter: Club LeConte permanently closing after 40 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to an email sent out to Club LeConte members, the club plans to permanently close after 40 years in business.