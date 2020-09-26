Vols fans support Knoxville businesses before first UT game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans supported some businesses before the first UT football game of the season.

It’s these orange and white lemon cookies that draw customers back to Ham’n Goodys each year.

“We have been getting in tons of orders and it’s great," explained Lisa Lawson, "We’re ready to supply those orders.”

In the last two days Lawson told WVLT’s Ashley Bohle that about 80 dozen of the popular treat have gone home to hungry Vols fans.

“They do go out of here quickly and we love that," exclaimed Lawson.

But affording new clothes can be trickier, especially when last year’s t-shirt can work just as well as this year’s.

“It’s been starting slow. It’s a different year, as we all know," said Jesse Thomason with HoundDogs.

With the first UT game happening about a month later factored in with the pandemic, Thomason said sales have been lower than normal.

“We are still down and it’s still a little slow and I think that just has to do with people (who) are still a little weary. You’ve still got a little bit of problems in the economy and people trying to catch up," said Thomason.

Thomason said on average for this year the store is looking to be down 25 percent in sales compared to previous years. So, he’s tried to stay optimistic.

Staff at the store have applied for PPP and SBA loans.

“This week has been really well. We’ve definitely seen a big increase in business this week," said Thomason.

He knew it would be best to take each sale, and score, day by day.

“We’re just ready for tomorrow to kick-off and hope that the season just goes on without any problems and we can finish strong," said Thomason.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.