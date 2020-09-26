Advertisement

Vols win over Gators in annual Medic blood drive competition

The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 29, 2014 - The team celebrates with the Power T logo flag after the away game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 29, 2014 - The team celebrates with the Power T logo flag after the away game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Medic Regional Blood Center competed with Lifesouth Blood Center to see who could get the most blood donations. The two blood centers competed over the span of five days from September 21-25.

The theme of the competition was UT versus Florda with Medic representing the Vols and Lifesouth representing the Gators.

“The UT vs FL game may have moved, but this competition did not,” Medic spokesperson Kristy Altman said.

The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Vols fans support Knoxville businesses before first UT game

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Vols fans have supported some businesses before the first football game of the season.

News

Massachusetts town bands together to help feed a girl with autism during the pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
SpaghettiOs is hardly a culinary cause celebrate — but in this home, at least, every can is now fortified with faith in humanity.

News

Google to pay $310 million to settle misconduct claims connected to Android creator

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A special team will investigate any allegations against executives and report to the board’s audit committee.

Latest News

WVLT

Foggy tonight, drying out this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Widespread rain is behind us but some rain and isolated storms linger from Beta.

News

Who won big in week 6 of Friday night football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Did your team win?

News

Parkway Drive-In hosts Vols tailgate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Parkway Drive-In announced it will allow Vol fans to tailgate and watch the first game of the season there.

News

‘Battle of MoTown’ underway between Morristown East and West

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
The battle was originally scheduled for Week 1.

News

Hiking social media influencer snaps picture of crowded mountains, warns visitors to clean up their trash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountains and the parks here draw hundreds of thousands of guests but, what happens when those guests leave a mess?

News

Letter: Club LeConte permanently closing after 40 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to an email sent out to Club LeConte members, the club plans to permanently close after 40 years in business.