Vols win over Gators in annual Medic blood drive competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Medic Regional Blood Center competed with Lifesouth Blood Center to see who could get the most blood donations. The two blood centers competed over the span of five days from September 21-25.

The theme of the competition was UT versus Florda with Medic representing the Vols and Lifesouth representing the Gators.

“The UT vs FL game may have moved, but this competition did not,” Medic spokesperson Kristy Altman said.

The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.