A few isolated rain drops develop this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s turning out to be a rather pleasant day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 70.

This afternoon look for a few showers to develop, so keep the rain gear handy.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We get a few isolated showers or a rumble of thunder or three Sunday afternoon. Following sunny skies, the rain moves southwest to northeast.

There’s a better chance of rain on and off Monday. It’s still warm… but not for long!

LOOKING AHEAD

Starting Monday night, a powerful fall cold front slams head-on into our WVLT region. We likely won’t even crack 60° during the daylight hours, as heavy and frigid rain arrives. The way it looks now, we could get 1-2″ of rain easy. While that’s not likely to flood rivers, it will lead to rougher driving conditions. That’s why we have a daylong WVLT WEATHER ALERT. Plus, it’ll just feel yucky and dreary, with cold rain through the day.

By early Wednesday, however, we’re drying out, except way up in the National Park. The sun will take a longer time to come out on Wednesday, and we’re about 10 degrees below average in the afternoon.

There’s a very limited chance for rain Thursday afternoon, as a second stronger blast of cold air arrives. That sets us up for a truly cold October weekend.

Lows are in the middle 40s – or easily could be cooler – Saturday and Sunday. For the Vols home opener next Saturday, we’ll only be in the 50s, and just barely!

